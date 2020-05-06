Menu

Health

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health to provide COVID-19 update on Wednesday

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted May 6, 2020 2:17 pm
Alberta sees 57 news cases and 2 additional deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday
WATCH ABOVE: (May 5) Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, releases COVID-19 data for the province on May 5, 2020.

On Wednesday afternoon, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. That update will be streamed live in this story.

READ MORE: $1.7M donation helps Alberta expand COVID-19 testing capacity to 16,000 a day by June

On Tuesday, Hinshaw said there had been 57 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province, bringing the total to 5,893. Of those, 3,219 people had recovered.

Hinshaw also announced two additional deaths on Tuesday. There have now been 106 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alberta.

Both those deaths were related to long-term care centres in Calgary. Hinshaw said there are currently 622 outbreak cases in continuing care centres across the province.

Hinshaw responds to criticism of ABTraceTogether app
Story continues below advertisement

This story will be updated after Hinshaw’s news conference.

 

