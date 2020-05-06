Alberta’s chief medical officer of health to provide COVID-19 update on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

On Wednesday afternoon, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. That update will be streamed live in this story.

On Tuesday, Hinshaw said there had been 57 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province, bringing the total to 5,893. Of those, 3,219 people had recovered.

Hinshaw also announced two additional deaths on Tuesday. There have now been 106 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alberta.

Both those deaths were related to long-term care centres in Calgary. Hinshaw said there are currently 622 outbreak cases in continuing care centres across the province.

This story will be updated after Hinshaw’s news conference.