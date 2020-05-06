12 commemorative bronze plaques stolen throughout Regina: Police

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service is asking the public for help following a series of thefts in the city involving commemorative bronze plaques.

Twelve plaques in total have been stolen from parks, churches and heritage site around Regina, according to police.

Police believe the thieves are stealing the plaques for their scrap metal value.

The first reported incident happened in late February after a plaque was removed from the 2400 block of Elphinstone Street, police say.

Since then, police say more plaques were stolen in south and south-central areas of the city. Addresses include the 1900 of block Smith Street, the 2000 block of Cornwall Street, the 1900 block of Ottawa Street, the 2900 block of 14th Avenue, the 2900 block of Wascana Drive and the 2000 block of Winnipeg Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say thieves are taking advantage of low traffic as people adhere to stay-at-home directives during the coronavirus pandemic.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The thefts have gone unnoticed for days before being reported to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.