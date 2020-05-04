Saskatchewan blackjack dealer fired, copper theft in Crown losses report

Send this page to someone via email

SaskGaming says a dealer was fired after allegedly paying out on losing hands at a blackjack table in Casino Regina.

A recent report states the total amount lost was $29,435.

A guest reported to SaskGaming that they saw unusual behaviour between a dealer and a guest on Jan. 14 and video surveillance confirmed the activity, according to the report.

A full internal investigation was launched by SaskGaming’s risk and compliance department and the report said further evidence of collusion was noted.

The dealer was terminated on Jan. 22 and SaskGaming issued a five-year ban to both the dealer and the guest.

SaskGaming said it referred the file to Regina Police Service on Jan. 28 to proceed with criminal charges. Global News has reached out to police to see if any charge was laid.

Additional controls have been implemented to strengthen oversight of table games and enhance surveillance measures, according to the report.

The Crown Investments Corporation (CIC) recently tabled the fourth quarter report of 2019-20 on losses of public money within government ministries and Crown corporations, for the period Jan. 1 to March 31.

During the fourth quarter, a theft of SaskPower scrap copper by employees was also reported. The theft has an estimated loss of roughly $12,000 and happened in previous years, according to the report.

Three employees with the Crown corporation were fired and six others were disciplined.

SaskPower said it recovered roughly $8,500 worth of the stolen copper and a review of the salvage process is currently in progress.

The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) said there was an alleged incident where one of it’s employees submitted timecards that included time not worked between August 2018 and February 2019. The amount lost was estimated at $3,390.

The Regina SLGA employee resigned, according to a report.

