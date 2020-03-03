Menu

Nova Scotia government moves to protect itself from potential gambling lawsuits

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2020 2:05 pm
Finance Minister Karen Casey briefs reporters on the Nova Scotia provincial budget for 2020-2021 at the legislature in Halifax on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. The Nova Scotia government is moving to protect itself from potentially costly lawsuits related to video lottery terminals and other forms of gambling.
Finance Minister Karen Casey briefs reporters on the Nova Scotia provincial budget for 2020-2021 at the legislature in Halifax on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. The Nova Scotia government is moving to protect itself from potentially costly lawsuits related to video lottery terminals and other forms of gambling. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The Nova Scotia government is moving to protect itself from potentially costly lawsuits related to video lottery terminals and other forms of gambling.

Proposed changes to the province’s Gaming Control Act would give the government, its ministers, the Nova Scotia Gaming Corporation, the Atlantic Lottery Corporation and casino operators immunity against class-action lawsuits and liability for punitive damages.

READ MORE: NS gambling revenues jump 2 years after prevention program cancelled

The changes are included in legislation that implements measures in the spring budget and are retroactive to May 2, 1991, when the province introduced VLTs.

Finance Minister Karen Casey says the protection does not apply in situations of alleged negligence or omission by operators.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia using stale data, not tracking gambling programs: Auditor general

Casey says the legislative change is similar to one passed by the New Brunswick legislature in December.

Story continues below advertisement

She says it is a “wise and prudent” step to protect Nova Scotia taxpayers given an ongoing lawsuit involving VLT gaming in Newfoundland and Labrador that is currently before the Supreme Court of Canada.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
