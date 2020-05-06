Public health officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure from Smiths Falls meal program

Send this page to someone via email

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is warning that those who picked up meals from a charitable program in Smiths Falls, Ont., could have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

St. Francis de Sales Church in Smiths Falls run a COVID-19 community meals program that offers bagged lunches to those in need.

The public health unit says those who received packed lunches on both April 15 and 22 might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

The health unit is asking those who used the meal program on those days to self-monitor for symptoms and, if they feel ill, to call the health unit at 1-800-660-5853, ext. 2222, for a referral for a coronavirus test.

There are currently a total of 309 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in the region as of Wednesday morning.

