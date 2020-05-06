Snowbirds visit P.E.I., New Brunswick on Wednesday as cross-country tour continues

Send this page to someone via email

The Snowbirds military aerobatics team continued its cross-country tour on Wednesday as the team conducted flyovers over Charlottetown, P.E.I., and Moncton, N.B.

The team was scheduled to land in Moncton at approximately 10:30 a.m. AT.

The cross-country tour — named Operation Inspiration — is meant to boost morale as Canadians continue to struggle amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The squadron will continue its tour later this afternoon as they leave Moncton at 12:30 p.m. AT, tracing a route along the Atlantic coast of New Brunswick before landing in Charlo, N.B., at 1:30 p.m. AT.

They’ll end the day heading west over Quebec before landing in Saguenay, Que., at approximately 3:30 p.m. AT.

The team conducted a flyover of Fredericton on Sunday.

They also visited Nova Scotia, where the team honoured the victims of the tragic helicopter crash and mass shooting that have left the province scarred.

On April 18 and 19, 22 people were killed by a gunman in and around the area of Portapique, N.S.

Nova Scotia also suffered a recent tragedy when, on April 29, reports emerged that a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter deployed aboard the HMCS Fredericton had crashed off the coast of Greece.

Six members of the Canadian Armed Forces were on board the helicopter when it crashed.