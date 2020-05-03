Snowbirds fly over New Brunswick as kickoff to national tour to boost morale

The sound of the Canadian Armed Forces flight demonstration team — the Snowbirds — on Sunday in Saint John brought a lot of memories to Nancy Craig who grew up at Canadian Forces Base in Greenwood, N.S.

“It was short, but sweet and kind of emotional for me. My dad was in the air force … so this is all very familiar and he would have loved that,” said Craig.

“This was very special and I’m so glad they’re doing it.” Tweet This

“It’s going to mean a lot for a lot of people.”

The Snowbirds military aerobatics team has planned to conduct a series of flyovers in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia as part of its cross-country tour, which is aimed at boosting morale as Canadians continue to struggle amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s been called ‘Operation Inspiration.’

“It’s something a lot of people identify with and it’s something we can all do together — even though we can’t see it all together at the same time — it is still something we can experience together,” said Craig, who was able to watch the demonstration with fellow Saint John residents at 10:40 a.m. AT.

The Saint John display was followed by an 11 a.m. AT flight over Fredericton.

The aerobatics team will wrap up the day in Nova Scotia, leaving CFB Greenwood at 2:30 p.m. AT and flying over the Portapique-area and Truro at approximately 2:50 p.m. AT.

The Snowbirds will make a final pass over Halifax at 3 p.m. AT.

–With files from Alexander Quon