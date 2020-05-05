Coronavirus outbreak declared over at Kelowna retirement residence

Send this page to someone via email

Interior Health has declared the coronavirus outbreak at two connected seniors facilities in Kelowna over.

The outbreak was declared at Hawthorn Park and Orchard Manor, which share the same building, on April 23 after a staff member contracted the virus.

The health authority confirmed on Tuesday that the outbreak is now considered over and was contained to that single case.

Interior Health said the 14-day incubation period has now ended.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

After the outbreak was declared, the health authority said residents and staff movements at the facility were limited, cleaning was increased and all residents and staff were screened daily for symptoms.

Interior Health credited “excellent co-operation” of all involved, including the facilities’ operator and its own experts, for limiting the outbreak.

Story continues below advertisement

The connected private facilities have 161 beds and provide a range of support for residents from independent living to long-term care.