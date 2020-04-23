Coronavirus: Outbreak declared at Okanagan long-term care facility

Send this page to someone via email

Public health officials say a single case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at an Okanagan long-term care facility.

On Thursday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the single case was identified at Hawthorne Park Retirement Residence in Kelowna.

“Outbreak protocols have been implemented at that facility,” said Henry.

The Interior Health Authority (IHA) said “an outbreak has been declared at Hawthorn Park and Orchard Manor Community of Care after a staff member was diagnosed with COVID-19.”

It added that “the staff member is in self-isolation at home. No residents have been affected to date.”

Interior Health says Hawthorn Park provides independent and assisted living services and Orchard Manor provides long-term care services.

It adds that the two sites are connected by a common building and together the facility includes 161 beds, none of which are health authority funded.

“The outbreak is declared for the full campus of care. Interior Health and the operator, Verve Senior Living, are taking steps to protect the health of everyone at Hawthorn Park and Orchard Manor,” said Interior Health.

“Communication with residents and families is underway and there are dedicated staff resources at the site responding to questions from residents, families and staff.”

Henry also announced there were 156 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health region, up from 153 on Wednesday.

She also said, overall, there were 29 new test-positive cases in B.C., pushing the provincial total to 1,824. There were also four new deaths, bringing B.C.’s total to 94.

Henry noted that there are now 347 cases in long-term care, acute care or assisted-living facilities throughout B.C. — 217 patients and 130 staff.

She added that 10 long-term care facility outbreaks in the province are now over, with no new cases being reported for two incubation periods.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases elsewhere throughout B.C:

Vancouver Coastal region: 755 Fraser region: 760 Vancouver Island region: 111 Northern B.C.: 42

Henry also said there are 1,079 people in B.C. who have fully recovered from the virus, up from 1,041 on Tuesday.

According to a website tracking COVID-19, there were 2,699,338 cases as of 3 p.m., on Thursday.

The U.S. had the most cases at 864,415, and was followed by Spain (213,024), Italy (189,973), France (159,460) and Germany (151,784). Canada was 12th at 42,936.