Charges laid in what police believe is largest meth bust in Medicine Hat history

A four-month police investigation has led to what’s believed to be the largest-ever seizure of methamphetamine in Medicine Hat, according to Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.

In a news release issued Monday, ALERT said its organized crime team in that city had help from the Medicine Hat Police Service, the Calgary Police Service and the RCMP in a probe that led to the seizure of 1.7 kilograms of meth late last month.

Police said the estimated street value is $127,000.

Twenty grams of cocaine was also seized.

“We know this region has been impacted by meth and its associated crimes such as thefts, break-ins and violence-related occurrences,” said Supt. Dwayne Lakusta, ALERT’s chief executive officer.

“Police agencies are working together to disrupt these large drug-trafficking networks and keep the community safe.”

ALERT did not provide details about how and where the drug bust unfolded but said its investigation began in January after receiving a tip about a suspect believed to be supplying “large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine into the city.”

Amanda Montgomery, 48, and Keith McVittie, 50, both from Calgary, have been charged with multiple drug-related offences, ALERT said.

