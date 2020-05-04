Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont. ‘cautiously optimistic’ outbreak soon over

Send this page to someone via email

The administrator at the Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home that saw more than 40 per cent of its residents die due the COVID-19 complications believes the outbreak may soon be over.

In her Monday update, Mary Carr of Pinecrest Nursing Home says there were no charges over the weekend at the 65-bed facility located in Bobcaygeon, about 50 kilometres north of Peterborough.

Since a coronavirus outbreak was declared on March 20 at the facility, 28 residents and a spouse of a resident have died due to COVID-19 complications, according to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

More than two dozen staff were also diagnosed with COVID-19 but most have returned to work.

Carr said Monday that the “majority” of the residents have now tested negative twice for the virus. An exact number was not provided.

“We will be retesting the remaining residents today for their second negative,” she stated Monday afternoon.

“We are cautiously optimistic that we can declare this outbreak over in the near future. Our staff remains vigilant in the care of our residents and in ensuring that all new and ongoing directives are firmly in place.”