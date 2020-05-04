Menu

Crime

Quinte West woman charged with impaired driving after crash into cemetery near Brighton: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 3:58 pm
Northumberland OPP say a driver was charged with impaired driving after a vehicle crashed into a cemetery near Brighton.
Northumberland OPP

A Quinte West woman faces impaired driving charges following a crash into a cemetery just west of Brighton on Saturday morning.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 7 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on County Road 2 near Branscombe Road west of the town of Brighton in Cramahe Township.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged with impaired, dangerous driving after van crashes into computer store

Officers located a damaged four-door sedan on the north side of County Road 2 within the perimeter of a cemetery. The lone occupant of the vehicle was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries, OPP said.

Police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Taylor Elizabeth Haryett, 25, of Quinte West, Ont., was arrested and charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs, operation of a vehicle while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80 and driving while under suspension.

Story continues below advertisement

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on June 24, OPP stated Monday.

Oshawa man charged with impaired driving following crash in Port Hope
Oshawa man charged with impaired driving following crash in Port Hope
