Peterborough man charged with impaired, dangerous driving after van crashes into computer store

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with impaired driving and dangerous driving after a van crashed into a computer store in Peterborough’s north end on Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:50 p.m., police, fire and EMS attended the Brookdale Plaza on Chemong Road for a maroon Pontiac van that had flipped and crashed into JC Computers.

Two people – the driver and an individual inside the store – were taken to hospital.

According to the Peterborough Police Service on Friday, the driver – Jamie Raymond Lewis, 35, of Westcott St., Peterborough, was arrested and charged with impaired driving – drug and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was released from custody and transported to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward that may have observed a maroon Pontiac van during the collision or shortly before. Anyone with information is asked to contact traffic Const. Tom White at 705-876-1122 ext. 289 or email.

