Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged with impaired, dangerous driving after van crashes into computer store

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 1, 2020 8:51 am
Updated May 1, 2020 9:00 am
2 injured after vehicle crashes into computer store in Peterborough
Two people were taken to hospital after a vehicle crashed through the front of JC Computers store at the Brookdale Plaza in Peterborough on Thursday afternoon. A witness came to the aid of the driver, using a knife to free him from the seatbelt. One person inside the store on Chemong Road was also injured. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with impaired driving and dangerous driving after a van crashed into a computer store in Peterborough’s north end on Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:50 p.m., police, fire and EMS attended the Brookdale Plaza on Chemong Road for a maroon Pontiac van that had flipped and crashed into JC Computers.

READ MORE: 2 injured after vehicle flips and crashes into computer store in Peterborough

Two people – the driver and an individual inside the store – were taken to hospital.

According to the Peterborough Police Service on Friday, the driver – Jamie Raymond Lewis, 35, of Westcott St., Peterborough, was arrested and charged with impaired driving – drug and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was released from custody and transported to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward that may have observed a maroon Pontiac van during the collision or shortly before. Anyone with information is asked to contact traffic Const. Tom White at 705-876-1122 ext. 289 or email.

Drunk Driver Marco Muzzo granted day parole
Drunk Driver Marco Muzzo granted day parole
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashImpaired DrivingDangerous DrivingChemong RoadImpaired by DrugBrookdale PlazaJC Computerscrash into computer storewhat happened at the Brookdale Plaza
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.