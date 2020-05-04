Winnipeg Blue Bombers add ex-XFL’er, offensive lineman to roster

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced a pair of signings on Monday.

The Bombers added American defensive back Ranthony Texada and American offensive lineman Nolan Ulizio.

Twenty-four-year-old Texada spent part of the 2019 Canadian Football League season with the Ottawa Redblacks but did not appear in any games. He most recently played with the XFL’s New York Guardians before the league suspended operations. He recorded one sack and 16 tackles in five XFL games.

Prior to turning pro, the Georgia product played college football at Texas Christian University, where he still ranks eighth in Big 12 conference history with 30 pass deflections.

Texada also spent time with the Washington Redskins in 2018 and gives the Bombers some added depth in their secondary after the loss of Winston Rose and Marcus Sayles to the NFL over the winter.

Ulizio is a six-foot-five, 320-pound offensive lineman from Ohio. He recently finished his final season at the University of Pittsburgh, where he started all 13 games at right tackle. Before joining the Panthers for his senior season, he played four seasons for the University of Michigan. He appeared in 17 games for the Wolverines, making five starts at tackle.

Both of the Bombers’ starters at tackle from their Grey Cup-winning season are under contract, with Stanley Bryant and Jermarcus Hardrick signed for the 2020 season.

The CFL has already postponed the start of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

