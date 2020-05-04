35 new coronavirus cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka, local total surpasses 300

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 35 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of local cases to 318, including 20 deaths.

There are currently outbreaks at four long-term care facilities, three retirement residences and an unidentified group home in the region.

In Barrie, Ont., there have been five reported outbreaks — at Owen Hill Care Community, Chartwell Whispering Pines Retirement Residence, the Woods Park Care Centre, Allandale Station Retirement Residence and IOOF Odd Fellow and Rebekah Home.

There have also been outbreaks at Bradford Valley Care Community in Bradford, Ont., and at Bayview Retirement Home in Waubaushene, Ont.

Of Simcoe Muskoka’s total cases, 52 are outbreak-related, while 166 people have recovered and eight are hospitalized.

Seventy-six acquired COVID-19 through close contact with another positive case, while 107 cases have been community-acquired and 54 have been travel-related.

The source of infection for the remainder of cases has been labelled as “undetermined” or “under investigation.”

On Monday, Ontario reported 370 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total 17,923, including 1,300 deaths.

