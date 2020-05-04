Menu

Health

35 new coronavirus cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka, local total surpasses 300

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 3:16 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says province now leading country in number and per capita daily testing
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Monday that the province was now seeing approximately 17,000 tests a daily and now leads in both total number of tests and tests per capita in the country.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 35 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of local cases to 318, including 20 deaths.

There are currently outbreaks at four long-term care facilities, three retirement residences and an unidentified group home in the region.

READ MORE: 5th coronavirus outbreak in Barrie, Ont., reported at local retirement home

In Barrie, Ont., there have been five reported outbreaks — at Owen Hill Care Community, Chartwell Whispering Pines Retirement Residence, the Woods Park Care Centre, Allandale Station Retirement Residence and IOOF Odd Fellow and Rebekah Home.

There have also been outbreaks at Bradford Valley Care Community in Bradford, Ont., and at Bayview Retirement Home in Waubaushene, Ont.

Of Simcoe Muskoka’s total cases, 52 are outbreak-related, while 166 people have recovered and eight are hospitalized.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 370 new coronavirus cases, 84 deaths in Ontario as total cases reach 17,923

Seventy-six acquired COVID-19 through close contact with another positive case, while 107 cases have been community-acquired and 54 have been travel-related.

The source of infection for the remainder of cases has been labelled as “undetermined” or “under investigation.”

On Monday, Ontario reported 370 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total 17,923, including 1,300 deaths.

More to come.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario premier calls for national contact tracing plan
