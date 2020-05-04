Halifax police investigating report of man impersonating police officer near trail

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say they’re investigating a report of a man pretending to be a police officer near a trail over the weekend.

In a news release Monday, police said they responded to a report of a suspicious person in a parking lot at 61 Chadwick Pl. at around 1 p.m. Sunday.

“The caller reported seeing a man wearing a black hat with ‘RCMP-POLICE-GRC’ written on it sitting in a light grey sedan,” police said in the release.

When asked what he was doing there, the man stated he was with Halifax Regional Police and was watching the trails in the area, police said.

“The man and the vehicle were gone when officers arrived on the scene,” police said.

“Neither Halifax Regional Police nor RCMP had officers in the area at the time.”

Story continues below advertisement

The man is described as in his 50s with a large build and a grey moustache.

2:05 Nova Scotia shooting: Calls grow for more regulations around buying, selling police paraphernalia in province Nova Scotia shooting: Calls grow for more regulations around buying, selling police paraphernalia in province

He was wearing a black nylon zip-up shirt and a black baseball cap with “RCMP-POLICE-GRC” written on it.

“Police believe there may have been people who witnessed the incident and are asking anyone with information or video from the area to call police at 902-490-5020,” police said.