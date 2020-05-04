Menu

Crime

2 arrested after OPP seize loaded firearm, cash following crash in City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 11:29 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP charged two men after seizing a firearm and money.
Two men from the Greater Toronto Area face weapons-related charges following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Friday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 35 near Kawartha Lakes Road 121 just south of Minden. Investigators determined two occupants in the vehicle had fled the scene.

Police launched a search and located two suspects, who were arrested. OPP say officers located a loaded handgun and a “large” sum of cash.

Antonio Terreri, 20, of North York, and Scott MacCrimmon, 29, of Mississauga, were each charged with unauthorized possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm, and careless storage of a firearm, weapon or prohibited device or ammunition.

Terreri was additionally charged with obstructing a peace officer and MacCrimmon was also charged with failure to comply with a court order other than to attend court.

MacCrimmon was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Monday. Terreri was also released and will appear in court in Lindsay on July 9, OPP said.

