5 arrested after Peterborough police seize drugs, loaded firearm from home

Send this page to someone via email

Five people face drug trafficking charges after Peterborough police seized drugs and a loaded firearm from a residence on Thursday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, as part of an investigation, officers executed a search warrant at a McDonnel Street residence. Investigators say they located and seized a loaded handgun, cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, a large quantity of cash, cellular devices and weigh scales.

David Ernest Graves, 38, of Peterborough, Christopher Jerome DaCosta, 33, of Scarborough, Taylor Jason McLean, 23, of Scarborough, Stuart Alexander Smith, 58, of no fixed address and Alicia Lynn Walling, 31, of Kitchener were arrested and each charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl and cocaine).

DaCosta and McLean were each additionally charged with five firearm-related charges, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

Dacosta, Graves, Smith and Walling were released and scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 2.

McLean was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, police said.

1:55 Police issue warning on circulation of powerful opioid Police issue warning on circulation of powerful opioid