Royal tell-all: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to reveal ‘unknown details’ in upcoming biography

A new tell-all book, promising unheard details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s life, is set to release this summer.

Royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the authors of the book — Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, to be released Aug. 11 — have worked with the duke and duchess for years.

Finding Freedom follows Harry and Markle from the time they met and were first publicly paired together in 2016 through their brief royal life together and their decision to step back from the Royal Family and move to Los Angeles with baby Archie.

The book promises to go “beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details” of their life together, for the purpose of dispelling rumours and misconceptions.

Both Scobie and Durand have been on the sidelines of Harry and Markle’s lives together, often the first reporters with information regarding everything from royal tours to baby news.

“When news of the budding romance between a beloved English prince and an American actress broke, it captured the world’s attention and sparked an international media frenzy,” the book’s description reads.

“But while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have continued to make headlines — from their engagement, wedding, and birth of their son Archie to their unprecedented decision to step back from their royal lives — few know the true story of Harry and Meghan.”

In a statement to media, Scobie and Durand said: “The aim of this book is to portray the real Harry and Meghan, a couple who continue to inspire many around the world through their humanitarian and charitable work but are often inaccurately portrayed.”

“Our mission has been motivated by a desire to tell an accurate version of their journey and finally present the truth of misreported stories that have become gospel simply because of the amount of times they have been repeated,” the statement continues.

READ MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to set up new charity called Archewell

“It is thanks to our sources that we have been able to share the definitive story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

Harry and Markle, aside from their U.K. lawsuit, have been keeping a low profile as of late while they hunker down in Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic.

The book is set to release on Aug. 11 and is available for preorder.

