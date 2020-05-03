Legislation allowing cities to ban handguns to come; no timeline released, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government plans to move ahead with legislation letting municipalities ban handguns within their borders, though he isn’t giving a timeline.

The Trudeau government on Friday outlawed a wide range of assault-style rifles, saying the guns were designed for the battlefield, not hunting or sport shooting.

The move has prompted criticism from both sides, with some like Ontario Premier Doug Ford saying it misses the mark by targeting legal gun owners while others say it doesn’t go far enough.

Trudeau acknowledged during his annual daily COVID-19 news conference in Ottawa this morning that the federal government has more work to do when it comes to guns, which is why it still plans to introduce legislation on handguns.

He also says the government will be looking to tighten up the border against gun smuggling and safe storage.

2:26 Trudeau unveils ban on 1,500 types of “assault-style” guns Trudeau unveils ban on 1,500 types of “assault-style” guns

As for the timing, Trudeau would only say that the federal government would introduce the relevant legislation when Parliament, which is sitting in person only one day a week and holding virtual sessions twice a week because of COVID-19, “allows it.”