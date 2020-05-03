2 more deaths, 3 new cases, 20 recoveries of COVID-19 in London-Middlesex

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s London-Middlesex region’s COVID-19 case count increased by three to 416 Sunday afternoon, according to the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU).

In addition, the death toll rose by two to 40. The number of recoveries went up by 20 to 256 — about 61.5 per cent of cases.

Figures released by MLHU show two of the three new cases, as well as both new deaths, involve senior care homes.

The total number of outbreaks now stands at 17, with 10 still active.

The latest outbreak according to the health unit’s outbreak status report was recorded Thursday, April 30 at Kensington Village Retirement.

As of Sunday, the MLHU says 80 cases involve long-term care homes, where 50 residents and 30 staff members have tested positive, and 16 deaths have been reported.

In retirement homes, which are tracked separately, there have now been 45 cases involving 33 residents and 12 staff, and six deaths.

Elsewhere, outbreaks remain active at Elmwood Place, Sisters of St. Joseph, Horizon Place, Meadow Park Care Centre, Earls Court Village, Grandwood Park and Henley Place LTC Residence.

At least 198 COVID-19 outbreaks that have been declared at long-term care homes across Ontario since mid-January, according to Public Health Ontario.

The region’s oldest still-active outbreak was declared on March 28 at Henley Place, a long-term care home, where 12 cases have been confirmed among residents, the home’s operator confirmed Thursday.

An outbreak also remains active at Victoria Hospital in the facility’s geriatric behavioural unit (C6-100), according to London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC). An outbreak in the hospital’s oncology unit (C7-400) was declared over last week.

As of Sunday, at least 39 staff members with LHSC have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

University Hospital is treating 10 patients with three in intensive care. Victoria Hospital is treating 14 patients with four in intensive care.

Provincially, Ontario reported 434 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, and 40 new deaths.

This brings the province’s total case count to 17,553 and the number of deaths to 1,216.

More than 12,000 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 68.4 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Over 17,100 additional tests have been conducted — the highest number of tests completed in a 24-hour period– bringing the total number completed in the province to 327,505. Just under 9,800 cases are under investigation.

Nationally, the number of confirmed cases rose to 57,130 after 434 new cases were reported. The death toll has reached 3,606 with 40 new deaths, and there have been 615 more recoveries, bringing that number to 24,428.

Elgin and Oxford

No new cases or deaths relating to COVID-19 were reported Sunday, but another patient has recovered, according to officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH).

That keeps the total number of confirmed cases in the region at 59, and brings the number of recovered cases to 38 — about 64.5 per cent of all cases.

The number of deaths remained unchanged at four, as did the total number of declared outbreaks, at two. One outbreak remains active.

The outbreak, declared April 21 at Caressant Care on Bonnie Place in St. Thomas, Ont., came after a staff member tested positive, SWPH said.

Seven cases remain active in Elgin St. Thomas. This includes four cases in St. Thomas, and one each in Aylmer, Malahide and Dutton/Dunwich.

Oxford County is seeing 10 cases in total, which includes three each in Woodstock and Tillsonburg, and one each in Norwich, South-West Oxford, Blandford-Blenheim, and Zorra.

As of Sunday, 2,674 COVID-19 tests had been administered in the region with 391 pending results.

Huron and Perth

The number of cases rose to 49 after two more people were confirmed to have the novel coronavirus on Sunday, according to Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH).

They say one is in Stratford, and another in North Perth.

The number of deaths and recoveries remained the same as Saturday — at five and 34 respectively.

The latest outbreak was declared at a Huron County retirement home after a staff member tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials with HPPH reported Friday.

The outbreak at Braemar Retirement Centre in North Huron, Ont., is the fifth outbreak that has been declared in Huron and Perth since the start of the pandemic.

Other active outbreaks include the first at Greenwood Court in Stratford, a long term care home where six residents and 10 staff have tested positive at the facility, and four people have died.

Elsewhere, outbreaks have been reported at Hillside Manor in Perth East, Blue Water Rest Home in Bluewater, Huronview in Huron East, and Braemar Retirement Centre in North Huron.

In the Perth County region, 25 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Stratford, one more from the day before. There are three cases each in Perth East and North Perth, and two each in Perth South and West Perth.

In the Huron County region, Bluewater and South Huron are each seeing three cases, there are two cases in Central Huron, and one each in Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh, Goderich, Huron East, and Morris Turnberry.

Two cases have also been reported in St. Marys. One person has died, while the other has since recovered.

As of Sunday, 1,684 COVID-19 tests had been administered in Huron and Perth, with 326 pending results.

Sarnia and Lambton

One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 while 14 others have recovered, according to Lambton Public Health.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 188, and the number of recovered cases to 110 — about 58.5 per cent of cases.

The number of deaths remained unchanged at 14.

Outbreaks remain active at Sumac Lodge, where a staff member tested positive, and at Landmark Village, where 30 residents and 10 staff have tested positive, and six residents have died.

An outbreak remains active at Vision Nursing Home, while an outbreak at Lambton Meadowview Villa was declared over on April 23.

Sarnia’s Bluewater Health hospital reported Sunday it was treating nine COVID-19 patients, the same as the day before.

Twenty patients in hospital are suspected or have tests pending, five more from Saturday.

–With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca