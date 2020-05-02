Firefighters, neighbours battle grass fire near Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon firefighters and farmers joined together to beat back a grass fire outside of Saskatoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., firefighters were called to Highway 14 and Range Road 3065, about five kilometres west of the city.

Thick smoke and 35 km/h winds helped the fire spread but, with the help of local farmers dumping dirt on the flames, firefighters extinguished the blaze in approximately 30 minutes.

The fire department said no nearby homes were at risk and they did not close the highway.

