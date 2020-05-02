Menu

Canada

Firefighters, neighbours battle grass fire near Saskatoon

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted May 2, 2020 9:19 pm
A member of the Saskatoon Fire Department battles a grass fire near Highway 14.
Saskatoon firefighters and farmers joined together to beat back a grass fire outside of Saskatoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., firefighters were called to Highway 14 and Range Road 3065, about five kilometres west of the city.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Fire Department seeing increase in suspicious fires

Thick smoke and 35 km/h winds helped the fire spread but, with the help of local farmers dumping dirt on the flames, firefighters extinguished the blaze in approximately 30 minutes.

The fire department said no nearby homes were at risk and they did not close the highway.

