Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon Fire Department seeing increase in suspicious fires

By Mandy Vocke Global News
Posted April 30, 2020 8:02 pm
Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department extinguished a blaze involving a deep fryer on the University of Saskatchewan campus Wednesday.
The Saskatoon Fire Department has been keeping busy responding to more suspicious fires. File Photo / Global News

The Saskatoon Fire Department has been keeping busy, responding to an increase in suspicious fires in the city.

There have been a total of 11 fires deemed suspicious between mid-March and mid-April.

Related News

READ MORE: Expecting mother hospitalized following Saskatoon motel fire

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) have joined investigations. The fires have been started in different ways and it’s not known if one person is responsible for multiple incidents.

“There’s no continuity and there’s no connection, it seems, between them that we’ve been able to identify so far,” Assistant Chief Wayne Rodger said.

READ MORE: Saskatoon hazmat team investigate package sent to disease control lab

Most of the suspicious fires have been on abandoned properties, but some haven’t.

“There were two that were actually in homes that were occupied and deemed suspicious,” Rodger said.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the incidents involved garbage near the exterior of a home being set on fire.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan government urging residents to be mindful in preventing wildfires

Although it sometimes can’t be determined if a fire is intentional or accidental, Rodger said there hasn’t been an increase in accidental fires in Saskatoon.

The SPS investigations are ongoing.

Fighting fires and COVID-19: Big changes for Sask. crews this wildfire season
Fighting fires and COVID-19: Big changes for Sask. crews this wildfire season

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireSaskatoon Police ServiceHouse FireArsonSaskatoon Fire DepartmentFiresSaskatoon CrimeSuspicious Fires
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.