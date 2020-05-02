Regina’s Mosaic festival cancelled, no decision yet on Country Thunder

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Multicultural Council has cancelled Mosaic: Festival of Cultures in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The organization had planned to hold the event in August, but on Friday announced the 2020 event would be cancelled instead.

The event is held every June and attracts thousands of people to different cultural pavilions throughout the city.

“While this is heartbreaking for many, including the Mosaic Committee, the participant pavilions, the thousands of volunteers, the partners, and our community — our focus at this time is to ensure the health and safety of Regina residents and those in surrounding communities,” said Nish Prasad, chairperson of Mosaic in a statement.

Prasad promises next year’s event will be just “as vibrant and exciting as before.” She said events are already being scheduled for May 27 to May 29, 2021.

The Saskatchewan government is moving ahead on easing some restrictions, with some businesses set to open on Monday.

However, there’s no definitive timeline for when restrictions on gatherings of 10 people or less — with proper physical distancing — will be lifted.

“Large gatherings are a high-risk area for the spread of COVID-19. That has been proven time and time again,” said Premier Scott Moe during a press conference on April 27.

“We have not made a decision on large events out in the months ahead; however, maybe it is worthy of a discussion.”

The premier said the discussion would need to involve a number of event organizers, including the host committee for the 2020 Grey Cup scheduled for late November.

Other large-scale events plan to go ahead. This week, the Western Canadian Agribition said its event will go ahead in November.

“For the short term, those events just aren’t possible, short term being the next couple to few months,” Moe said.

“After that, I’m actually becoming less positive that we will be able to gather in these many thousands of people.”

Canada Day and summer events across the province may also be affected. The Country Thunder Music Festival is still scheduled for July 9 to 12 in Craven, Sask.

“No decision yet on Country Thunder Saskatchewan or Wisconsin at this time,” said Gerry Krochak, the festivals’ director of marketing & media relations on Tuesday.

With files from Daniella Ponticelli.

