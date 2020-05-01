Outbreak at Niagara Falls General after 8 test positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A hospital in Niagara Falls has declared an outbreak after two healthcare workers and six patients tested positive for COVID-19.

Niagara Health says its inpatient Trillium unit at the Greater Niagara General Site in Niagara Falls is the affected area tied to a healthcare worker who was originally identified as a community-acquired COVID-19 case.

After the investigation, the agency says, safety precautions were put in place, and further testing of patients and staff is ongoing.

“This is a very unfortunate situation, and we have taken immediate action to protect the health and wellbeing of our patients, staff, and physicians,” says Derek McNally, executive vice-president of clinical services and chief nursing executive with Niagara Health.

Niagara Region reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 494 Friday, with more than half of their total cases — 261 — resolved, according to public health.

Story continues below advertisement

The region reported one more death for a total of 45, with 38 tied to 158 residents with COVID-19 at either a long-term care home or retirement residence.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

After 14 days, an outbreak at the inpatient Unit 4A of Niagara Health’s St. Catharines Site was declared over.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.