London Ont. police searching for missing teen Corey Newman

London police are asking the public to assist in finding a missing teen.

Officials say Corey Newman, 14, of London, Ont., was reported missing Thursday evening.

Police believe he was last seen between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. April 30, in the area of Oxford and Second streets.

Corey Newman is described as a white male 5-foot-5 tall and approximately 130 pounds, with light brown, medium-length hair shaved on the sides, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a green plaid long-sleeved shirt, a green camouflaged winter jacket and black Nike shoes, according to officials.

Family and police are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

