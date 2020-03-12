Menu

Canada

St. Thomas police searching for missing teen

By Jess Brady 980 CFPL
Posted March 12, 2020 12:39 pm
St. Thomas police are asking anyone with information about Ashton Garant's whereabouts to contact them. .
St. Thomas police are asking anyone with information about Ashton Garant's whereabouts to contact them. . St. Thomas Police Service / Facebook

St. Thomas police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing teen.

Officers say they are looking for 13-year-old Ashton Garant.

READ MORE: Police seeking help in locating missing London, Ont., teen

A detailed description of Garant is not available at this time, and St. Thomas police were also unable to provide details about where Garant was last seen.

Anyone who has seen Garant or knows where he may be is asked to contact St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Global News will update this story as soon as further details are released by the St. Thomas Police Service.

