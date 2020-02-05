London police seek public’s help in search for missing 37-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

London police are on the lookout for a 37-year-old man, last seen late Wednesday morning near the downtown core.

Kyle Radford is described as Caucasian, five-feet-nine-inches tall and approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and a “distinct beard,” police said.

A photograph of Radford was not immediately available from London police.

He was last seen in the area of William Street and Queens Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, and was wearing a black winter jacket with a blue sweater underneath, a black toque, and blue jeans.

Police said they were concerned for Radford’s welfare, and ask anyone with information to contact them at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

