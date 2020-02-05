Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

London police seek public’s help in search for missing 37-year-old man

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted February 5, 2020 6:03 pm
Updated February 5, 2020 6:04 pm
The front of London Police Hqadquarters, Sept. 6, 2017.
The front of London Police Hqadquarters, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

London police are on the lookout for a 37-year-old man, last seen late Wednesday morning near the downtown core.

Kyle Radford is described as Caucasian, five-feet-nine-inches tall and approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and a “distinct beard,” police said.

READ MORE: Police on the lookout for missing London man

A photograph of Radford was not immediately available from London police.

He was last seen in the area of William Street and Queens Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, and was wearing a black winter jacket with a blue sweater underneath, a black toque, and blue jeans.

Police said they were concerned for Radford’s welfare, and ask anyone with information to contact them at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
missing personLondon PoliceMissing ManWilliam StreetLondon manQueens Avenuekyle radford
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.