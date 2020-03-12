Police seeking help in locating missing London, Ont. teen

Send this page to someone via email

London police are appealing to the public on the whereabouts of a missing teen.

Ian Matheson, 14, of London was first reported missing on Feb. 3. Police say he was later spotted on the evening of Feb. 14, in the area of Riverside Drive and Wharncliffe Road North, but has since gone missing again.

Matheson is known to frequent homes in the Westminister Avenue area, police added.

Matheson is being described as approximately six-foot-three, 120 lbs, with short auburn-coloured hair and blue eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing a bright red winter jacket with fur on the hood.

They add he sometimes wears a black ski mask and may be in possession of a duffle bag.

Family and police are concerned for Matheson’s well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact city police at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.