Increased police presence in Port Stanley as OPP search for missing 25-year-old St. Thomas woman

There is an increased police presence at Port Stanley’s main beach as Ontario Provincial Police conduct a missing person’s investigation involving a 25-year-old St. Thomas, Ont. woman.

Details remain limited, but an increased officer presence and police tape could be seen Thursday morning and afternoon centred around the main beach’s roundabout.

READ MORE: 2 Six Nations men charged in connection with stolen ATM investigation

In a release issued just before 1:30 p.m., Elgin OPP said they were investigating a missing person report in the area.

Police said Mason Whitehead-Robertson was last seen wearing fluorescent orange shorts, a black jumper, and flip-flops.

She’s described as a white female, 5′ 5″, 150 lbs, with hazel eyes, and pink-coloured dyed hair.

No other information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

READ MORE: Transportation Safety Board completes investigation into fatal train collision with snowplow