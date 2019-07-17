Transportation Safety Board completes investigation into fatal train collision with snowplow

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) had completing it’s fact-gathering investigation into a fatal collision involving a train and a snowplow in January 2018.

Malcolm Trudell, 26, was killed after the sidewalk snowplow he was operating was struck by a train.

Officials say the Montreal-bound freight train collided with a snowplow as the train approached the Colborne Street public crossing at 9:40am on January 9, 2018.

The crossing was equipped with flashing light signals, a bell, and gates, all of which were operational at the time of the collision.

READ MORE: 2-vehicle crash southwest of Brantford sends 6 to hospital, including 3 children

The investigation shows that the engineer sounded the locomotive whistle to alert the snowplow operator to the oncoming train, and applied the emergency brake when it became the snowplow would not be clear of the crossing.

The snowplow was driving northbound, and clearing snow at the time of the collision. The operator was fatally injured and the snowplow was destroyed.

The cell phone and earphones were sent to the TSB laboratory for further examination.

The investigation revealed the snowplow operator had a cellphone in his shirt pocket, with earphones attached, but investigators say it could not be determined whether or not their were listening to music at the time of the collision.

READ MORE: London health officials encouraging vaccination ahead of potentially difficult flu season

Trudell, who attended H.B. Beal Secondary School in London, was an employee of a company contracted by the city to help clear snow.

They say no phone calls or text messages had been received or transmitted during the time leading up to the occurrence.

The TSB says they have completed their fact-gathering investigation, and it is not the function of the board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.