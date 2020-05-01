Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

City of Toronto cancels all in-person Canada Day events due to coronavirus

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted May 1, 2020 4:06 pm
Updated May 1, 2020 4:08 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario premier calls it a ‘glimmer of hope’ as some businesses set to reopen May 4
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Friday that the province would allow a small, select number of businesses to reopen on May 4.

The City of Toronto has announced all in-person Canada Day events have been cancelled as part of the ongoing municipal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement was made at Toronto city hall Friday afternoon.

Events were cancelled at the following areas: Ashbridge’s Bay, Centennial Park, Milliken Park, Stan Wadlow Park, Weston Lions Park, Mel Lastman Square, East York (annual parade) and Scarborough (annual party).

READ MORE: Ontario allows certain businesses, workplaces to reopen May 4

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Believe me I am as disappointed as you are about the cancellation of these events,” Mayor John Tory told reporters on Friday.

“We just can’t this year out of caution and an overriding concern about public health.”

Story continues below advertisement

Tory encouraged residents to decorate their properties with Canadian flags and other items.

He said there will be an announcement in the future on how there will be virtual celebrations and ways the City will mark the day while following public health advice.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadaCanada DayCity of TorontoCoronavirus TorontoCOVID-19 TorontoToronto Coronavirustoronto covid-19Toronto eventsCanada day Toronto
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.