City of Toronto cancels all in-person Canada Day events due to coronavirus

The City of Toronto has announced all in-person Canada Day events have been cancelled as part of the ongoing municipal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement was made at Toronto city hall Friday afternoon.

Events were cancelled at the following areas: Ashbridge’s Bay, Centennial Park, Milliken Park, Stan Wadlow Park, Weston Lions Park, Mel Lastman Square, East York (annual parade) and Scarborough (annual party).

“Believe me I am as disappointed as you are about the cancellation of these events,” Mayor John Tory told reporters on Friday.

“We just can’t this year out of caution and an overriding concern about public health.”

Tory encouraged residents to decorate their properties with Canadian flags and other items.

He said there will be an announcement in the future on how there will be virtual celebrations and ways the City will mark the day while following public health advice.