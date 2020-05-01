Coronavirus: Peterborough confirmed cases remain at 86; City of Kawartha Lakes has 1 new case

Send this page to someone via email

The number of coronavirus cases in the Peterborough area remain at 86, and there is one new case in the City of Kawartha Lakes, the respective regional health units reported Friday.

For the fourth-straight day, Peterborough Public Health reported 86 confirmed cases of coronavirus for its jurisdiction of the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Of the 86 cases, 44 have been declared – approximately 51 per cent of the cases, the health unit notes.

As of April 28, there are 2,798 confirmed negative cases and test results are still pending for 829 individuals. The health unit notes there is a delay in providing updated statistics for those categories.

“Peterborough Public Health and its partners are currently testing in long-term care homes. This is rapidly increasing the number of tests performed and causing a delay in our ability to accurately report these figures,” the health unit stated. “Current data will be provided as soon as possible.”

There have been two confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 complications. The health unit notes a third individual diagnosed with COVID-19 recently died, however, the virus was not cited as the cause of death.

Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit

In the City of Kawartha Lakes, one new case on Friday brings the municipality’s total to 138, according to the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit. Eight of the cases have been hospitalized.

Earlier this week Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay said two people remain in hospital due to COVID-19.

Of the 138 cases, 101 have now been declared resolved (five new cases reported Friday) which is approximately 73 per cent.

There have been 32 deaths reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 28 of them associated with an outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon. An outbreak remains in effect at the long-term care home, Case Manor Community Care in Bobcaygeon and Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay.

Of the 158 cases overall, the health unit notes the 13 cases in Northumberland County and seven in Haliburton County have all been resolved.

Each county had one case which was hospitalized.

