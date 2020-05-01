Hamilton has 439 COVID-19 cases, outbreak at city shelter declared over

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Ont., now has 439 total cases of the novel coronavirus as of Friday. The city has 432 confirmed cases and seven probable.

The city reported no new deaths as of May 1 and holds at 20 deaths connected to COVID-19.

In an update on Friday afternoon, the city’s medical officer of health said the number of resolved cases is at 261 and beginning to overtake the number of new positive cases reported daily.

“The number of cases that are resolved have started to exceed the pace at which new cases are happening,” said Richardson, “So that’s good news. We’re up to nearly 60 percent of cases that have recovered.”

Public health has declared an outbreak at the Good Shepherd men’s centre in downtown over. The city now has 13 outbreaks in the city — 10 institutional with three in the community.

Outbreaks continue at three hospitals — St. Peter’s and two St. Joseph’s locations — with 15 cases connected to staff members.

St. Joseph’s Healthcare says it’s currently caring for 11 patients with COVID-19, while Hamilton Health Sciences says it’s treating 19 patients.

Niagara Health with 11 new cases, outbreak in St. Catharines over

Niagara Region reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 494 Friday, with more than half of their total cases — 261 — resolved, according to public health.

The region reported one more death for a total of 45, with 38 tied to 158 residents with COVID-19 at either a long-term care home or retirement residence.

After 14 days, an outbreak at the inpatient Unit 4A of Niagara Health’s St. Catharines Site was declared over.

Coronavirus outbreak: Canada reports 53,657 cases of COVID-19, more than 3,000 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk with 194 cases of coronavirus

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) is reporting only three new cases as of Friday with 194 total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The region’s total number of reported deaths remains at 30 with Anson Place Retirement / Nursing Home accounting for 27 deaths in the region as of May 1.

Fifty-four per cent of the two region’s deaths have been among patients aged 60 plus.

HNHU says 48 people have recovered since the pandemic began.

Halton Region has 521 novel coronavirus cases

Halton Region reported six more cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, with 461 positive cases and 60 probable cases.

Public health reported 19 resolved cases on May 1. The region has 371 cases now considered resolved.

There were no new deaths on May 1 and the region holds at 22 deaths tied to COVID-19. Eleven were residents or patients with an association to an institutional outbreak.

There are outbreaks at two retirement homes, and three long-term care homes.

Canadian seniors lacking help in the pandemic

Outbreaks at Joseph Brant hospital and Mountainview retirement home have been declared over. Mountainview recorded 10 deaths at the facility since the pandemic began.

Seventy-three of the region’s cases have been connected to residents or patients in an institutional outbreak.

Brant County with 96 COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Friday to bring the region’s total number of cases to 96.

The county now has three outbreaks which also include Briarwood Gardens retirement home, Telfer Place long-term care and St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre.

The region has three deaths and 70 resolved cases.

Matthew McConaughey hosts a virtual bingo night for residents of a Texas seniors home

