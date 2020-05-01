25-year-old man facing charges after driving along Deerfoot Trail with 3 tires

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old man is facing charges after driving along Deerfoot Trail with only three tires on Thursday evening.

The black Nissan was leaving sparks in its wake as the car continued to cruise along the road without its left rear tire.

Emily Janzen and her fiancé said they spotted the vehicle at around 8:45 p.m. Thursday evening, after smelling what they described to be “burning rubber” just before the Memorial Drive exit on Deerfoot Trail south.

The couple snapped a video of the vehicle which they said “refused to stop” after several people, including themselves, tried to get the driver’s attention.

Janzen said they finally decided to call police and were told a cruiser was already nearby.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said it received a call of an impaired driver on Deerfoot Trail at around 8:30 p.m.

The vehicle was later pulled over by officers at the Glenmore Trail exit, police told Global News on Friday morning.

The driver is facing four charges, including drug trafficking, impaired driving and refusing to take a drug test.