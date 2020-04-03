Self-isolation speeders: Calgary police warn empty streets aren’t an invitation for lead-footed drivers

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are warning drivers that although city streets may have fewer cars on them as people practice social distancing and self-isolation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, speeding is still illegal.

In a Thursday tweet, the Calgary Police Service said two drivers were caught travelling almost 200 km/h on Deerfoot Trail on Wednesday morning during what would normally be considered rush hour.

“Regardless of time of day, it’s never acceptable to drive at excessive speeds.” the tweet stated.

According to the tickets, one of the drivers was recorded travelling 199 km/h at 8:20 a.m., while the other was clocked at 176 km/h at 8:29 a.m. The speed limit on Deerfoot Trail is 100 km/h.

“Luckily we stopped them before they harmed themselves or others.” the tweet stated.

8:20 a.m. may not be a busy time on the roads with many staying home, but regardless of time of day it's never acceptable to drive at excessive speeds. Two vehicles were caught travelling at almost 200 km/h. Luckily we stopped them before they harmed themselves or others. pic.twitter.com/MFMjZ4BNdR — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) April 2, 2020

Police didn’t list the names of the drivers or say how much they were fined.