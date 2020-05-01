OPP ‘conclude’ investigation into attacks by two St. Bernards that critically injured Haliburton girl

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say they have concluded their investigation into an attack involving two St. Bernard dogs that critically injured a girl in Haliburton, Ont., earlier this month.

On Easter Sunday, OPP say the dogs attacked the six-year-old girl and her mother while they were jogging on Gainforth Road south of Haliburton.

The girl suffered extensive injuries and was airlifted to Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children, where she underwent hours of surgery and received 400 stitches, according to her father. She was released from SickKids on April 17.

The girl’s mother was also reportedly injured as she tried to protect her daughter. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was later released from an area hospital.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit placed the two canines in a 10-day quarantine following the attack. The health unit told Global News Peterborough last week that at the owners’ request, the dogs were euthanized at Minden Animal Hospital.

On Friday, OPP released a brief statement saying the investigation by Haliburton Highlands OPP was concluded. Global News Peterborough requested further explanation on the statement.

“It’s closed — no charges at this time,” said Sgt. Jason Folz of OPP Central Region. Tweet This

OPP did not provide any further details.

The father says his daughter will face a long recovery that will include further facial reconstructive surgeries and frequent return trips to SickKids.

“Pretty much a waiting and praying game now,” he stated in his latest update on April 28. “We may not be updating as frequently but know we truly appreciate and cherish your prayers for our family. God is good and he will help us walk this new life out day by day.”

A GoFundMe page to support the family’s medical costs and travel has raised more than $39,000.