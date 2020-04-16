Ontario girl critically injured by 2 Saint Bernards near Haliburton faces long recovery, father says

A girl attacked and critically injured by two Saint Bernard dogs near Haliburton, Ont., on Sunday continues to slowly recover at Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto, her father says.

According to A.J. Lester, around 4 p.m. his six-year-old daughter Sadie and his wife Lindsay were jogging along Gainforth Road just south of Haliburton when the two dogs attacked the girl.

He says Sadie’s injuries were extensive and she was rushed by an Ornge air ambulance to Toronto Sick Kids Hospital where she underwent 4.5 hours of surgery, which included nearly 400 stitches to her face and most of her body. Lindsay was taken to hospital for injuries and later released.

OPP on Thursday morning said they continue to investigate the incident and no charges have yet been laid. The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit says the dogs were placed in quarantine for 10 days following the incident.

Lester has declined media interviews, instead offering recovery updates on a public Facebook post.

“She is stable now,” Lester wrote on Sunday night.

Lester credits his wife for saving their daughter’s life by jumping on her to intervene in the dogs’ attack.

“She threw herself onto Sadie and put herself between the dogs and Sadie. She has much back and arm trauma but was not requiring surgery,” said Lester, a father of two girls.

“I see my wife as being the hero who God did a miracle through by throwing herself onto Sadie and saving her life.” Tweet This

Lester says Sadie was initially in “good spirits” after Sunday’s surgery but had to wait for swelling to reduce.

“She has been in good spirits at times and she told a nurse today that people will see God because of her hurts,” he wrote on Monday. “Such an amazing little girl. My girl, my princess.”

Sadie Lester A.J. Lester/Facebook

While swelling was “mildly reduced” on Tuesday, Lester says extensive injuries to her mouth and cheeks means she has been unable to eat food larger than “the size of a pea” with enduring extreme pain.

“Some of the trauma went through her cheek into her mouth and so she is struggling to eat,” he said. “We want her to gain strength and food will help that.”

She drinks chocolate milk as a “treat” twice a day after each bandage change, the father wrote.

Lester says the hospitalization is also taking its toll on his little girl.

“She is talking, she dreads the facial cleanings and brings her to tears just mentioning it,” she said. “When she cry’s it hurts her face, so it’s just a vicious cycle.”

Lester has also said his daughter is having vision issues and may require additional treatment to her right eye. She will require the use of a walker to assist with mobility when she is released from hospital.

“We are hopeful that through prayer and reduced swelling this will get better,” he said on Wednesday afternoon. “She’s such a tough kid, like incredibly tough.”

Lester had an emotional moment on Wednesday when he took Sadie out of her hospital room on a wheelchair and toured around the floor.

“It was good for her although she wondered if people would be scared by her.

“Daddy stepped in and let her know her protector here on Earth knows she is beautiful and others will too. Tweet This

“Think that truly broke my heart, but after some time she’s seen others not stare or point and the staff here at Sick Kids are champs, just top-notch world-class people.”

Lester says his family has been overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from the community and online. That includes a crowdsourcing fundraiser to support the family that has already raised more than $15,000 by Thursday morning. To donate, visit the GoFundMePage.

“We really appreciate you all. I can’t believe the outcrying of prayers here, thank you from all of us,” said Lester.

Lester is also holding onto a promise to take his family to Disneyland once their ordeal is over.

“I feel bad but I’m encouraging her with the thought of a trip to Disneyland when this is all over,” he said. “I just wanna give this beautiful little creation something to set her sights on in the midst of all this pain.

“Her questions break my heart, her body just randomly shakes at times and she tells me moments afterwards that it’s just a cracking pain in a certain cut, I’m just beside myself.

“But again truly thankful to God for sparing her, just still in total disbelief. Thank you for holding us up, I can’t stress enough how much I mean that from the bottom of my soul.”