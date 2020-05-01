Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Jasper National Park asks visitors to continue to stay away as Kenney announces relaunch plans

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted May 1, 2020 11:57 am
Alberta phased relaunch strategy will see some outdoor restrictions eased
WATCH ABOVE: The Alberta government has released its plan for easing restrictions that were put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19, and the first steps include allowing more outdoor activities like golf and camping. Tom Vernon and Quinn Ohler have team coverage on the details.

On the same day Premier Jason Kenney announced Alberta’s post-COVID-19 reopen strategy could launch as early as May 14, the Municipality of Jasper is asking visitors to not return to the park until after that.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Alberta phased relaunch strategy will see some restrictions eased Friday

In a notice posted on its website Thursday, the community asked visitors to not plan leisure trips to the park until after June 1.

“Our small hospital and its dedicated staff will be extremely challenged to provide the necessary services to our residents should the pandemic spread further through our rural community,” the municipality said.

190 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta, 3 new deaths
190 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta, 3 new deaths

Parks Canada temporarily suspended all visitor motor vehicle access to all national parks, national historic sites and national marine conservation areas on March 25. All visitor parking sites and associated services were closed at that time.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Parks Canada to close national parks, historic sites to vehicle traffic

According to the statement, police are monitoring vehicle traffic in town, at local trailheads and other points of interest.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Clear signage is in place to indicate that only essential services are available in Jasper. Information check stops are not in place at this time, but will be implemented if they become necessary,” director of emergency management Greg Van Tighem said.

Parks Canada closing national parks to vehicle traffic amid coronavirus pandemic
Parks Canada closing national parks to vehicle traffic amid coronavirus pandemic

Mayor Richard Ireland said visitors will play a large part in helping Jasper’s economy rebuild, but now is not the time.

“We are getting together as a community to ensure that can be accomplished safely in the future, but for now, for your sake and our own, everyone should just stay home.”

READ MORE: Chinese tourists cancel trips to Canadian hotspots such as Banff, Jasper, Yellowknife

On Thursday afternoon, Kenney announced Alberta’s three-stage relaunch plan. While part of that plan is to allow provincial parks to reopen on Friday, Jasper National Park and Banff National Park fall under federal jurisdiction.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus canadaParks CanadaJasperCOVID-19 AlbertaJasper National ParkCoronavirus newAlberta COVID-19 relaunch planAlberta relaunch planJasper coronavirusJasper COVID-19Municipality of Jasper
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.