All members aboard crashed Canadian military helicopter now presumed dead: DND

The search and rescue mission for the Canadian military helicopter that crashed off the coast of Greece carrying six Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members has now transitioned into a recovery mission.

A news release on Friday afternoon said only one CAF member — Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough of Nova Scotia — has been confirmed dead.

The other five members who were aboard the aircraft are now officially considered missing and presumed dead.

“Additional remains have been discovered during the search but cannot be identified at this time,” the Department of National Defence said in the release. “The Canadian Armed Forces will be doing everything possible over the next several days to confirm known details with the families.”

Those who remain missing include:

Capt. Brenden Ian MacDonald, a pilot, originally from New Glasgow, N.S.

Capt. Kevin Hagen, a pilot, originally from Nanaimo, B.C.

Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin, an air combat systems officer, originally from Trois-Rivières, Que.

Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke, a naval weapons officer, originally from Truro, N.S.

Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins, an airborne electronic sensor operator, originally from Guelph, Ont.

The CAF said Thursday that all primary family members of those involved in the crash have been contacted.

Multiple NATO countries are engaged in an ongoing search and rescue operation in the Ionian Sea.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.