Defence minister calls Canadian military helicopter crash ‘gut-wrenching’, says they will get ‘all the answers’

In an interview with Mercedes Stephenson, Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan on Thursday called the military helicopter crash off the coast of Greece, which left at least one dead and five missing, “gut-wrenching.” The crash involved a CH148 Cyclone helicopter that was participating in a training exercise with NATO allies and crashed as it headed back to the HMCS Fredericton. He said as the cockpit voice recorder and flight data have both been recovered, they will investigate the incident and “get all the answers.”