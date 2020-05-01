Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Drake releases surprise mixtape, teases 6th album

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted May 1, 2020 11:39 am
Updated May 1, 2020 11:46 am
WATCH: Drake's 'Not You Too,' ft. Chris Brown

After giving his fans only four hours notice, Drake has dropped a brand-new body of work called Dark Lane Demo Tapes.

The release serves as the Canadian musician’s seventh official mixtape and was put out through his label, OVO Sound, in partnership with Universal Music‘s Republic Records on Friday.

Drake, 33, announced the impending and unexpected release via Instagram on Thursday evening.

“My brothers Oliver El-Khatib (and) Noel Cadastre put together a lot of the songs people have been asking for,” he wrote, calling out some of the producers. “Dark Lane Demo Tapes out everywhere at midnight.”

View this post on Instagram

Dark Lane Demo Tapes OUT NOW 💨💨

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

The God’s Plan rapper concluded by teasing that his upcoming sixth studio album would be “dropping” in “summer 2020.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: ‘Simpsons’ composer Alf Clausen was fired for delegating work to his son, says Fox

Dark Lane Demo Tapes, the 50-minute-long, 14-track effort is a collection of previously unreleased material, SoundCloud-exclusive tracks, leaks and a handful of new songs, including Not You Too, which features Chris Brown.

As well as Brown, 30, artists like Future, Young Thug and Playboi Carti are included on the mixtape, among several others.

The brand-new collection includes fan favourites such as Deep Pockets, War and Toosie Slide — which was accompanied by a jaw-dropping music video that doubled as a tour of the musician’s Toronto mansion earlier this month.

 

Story continues below advertisement

“Drake really crashed Apple Music,” one fan tweeted following the release of Dark Lane Demo Tapes, sharing a screenshot of an error message they received after searching for the artist’s music on the popular streaming platform.

READ MORE: G-Eazy talks staying home, new partnership to help create more jobs during coronavirus pandemic

Here’s what some fans had to say about Dark Lane Demo Tapes:

Dark Lane Demo Tapes is now available through all major streaming platforms.

As of this writing, it’s unclear exactly when the followup studio album to 2018’s Scorpion will be released.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
DrakeApple MusicOVOdrake new musicAubrey GrahamDrake 2020drake mixtapeToosie SlideAubrey GrahaDark Lane Demo TapesDrake new album
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.