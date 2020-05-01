Drake releases surprise mixtape, teases 6th album

Send this page to someone via email

After giving his fans only four hours notice, Drake has dropped a brand-new body of work called Dark Lane Demo Tapes.

The release serves as the Canadian musician’s seventh official mixtape and was put out through his label, OVO Sound, in partnership with Universal Music‘s Republic Records on Friday.

Drake, 33, announced the impending and unexpected release via Instagram on Thursday evening.

“My brothers Oliver El-Khatib (and) Noel Cadastre put together a lot of the songs people have been asking for,” he wrote, calling out some of the producers. “Dark Lane Demo Tapes out everywhere at midnight.”

The God’s Plan rapper concluded by teasing that his upcoming sixth studio album would be “dropping” in “summer 2020.”

Dark Lane Demo Tapes, the 50-minute-long, 14-track effort is a collection of previously unreleased material, SoundCloud-exclusive tracks, leaks and a handful of new songs, including Not You Too, which features Chris Brown.

As well as Brown, 30, artists like Future, Young Thug and Playboi Carti are included on the mixtape, among several others.

The brand-new collection includes fan favourites such as Deep Pockets, War and Toosie Slide — which was accompanied by a jaw-dropping music video that doubled as a tour of the musician’s Toronto mansion earlier this month.

“Drake really crashed Apple Music,” one fan tweeted following the release of Dark Lane Demo Tapes, sharing a screenshot of an error message they received after searching for the artist’s music on the popular streaming platform.