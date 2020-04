Conservative leadership race: MacKay raises more money as O’Toole attracts more donors

Send this page to someone via email

Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay raised over a million dollars in the first quarter of 2020, but his rival Erin O’Toole had more donors.

New data published Thursday shows O’Toole raised nearly $785,000 in the first three months of the year from about 4,200 people, to MacKay’s $1.045 million from about 3,400 contributors.

MacKay announced on March 5 that he’d hit the million-dollar mark; an analysis of the data published by Elections Canada suggests that as of that date, roughly $838,000 in donations had been received by the party.

He’d had the wind taken out of his sails that day, however, by an announcement that conservative heavyweight Jason Kenney was endorsing O’Toole.

The endorsement from the Alberta premier and former federal minister seemed to give a financial bump to the O’Toole campaign.

The Conservative party stopped accepting campaign donations at the end of March, when it froze the leadership contest due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But between March 5 and then, O’Toole raised $345,000 while MacKay pulled in around $238,000, an analysis of the data suggests.

O’Toole trumpeted the total in an email to supporters later Thursday, though he said his campaign had raised $361,000 in that time. (The numbers might not match due to reporting delays.)

“Peter MacKay is the liberal media’s preferred candidate. That’s why they keep trying to coronate (sic) him. And it is why they keep trying to cover up the truth,” the email said.

“Peter MacKay is losing.”

Meanwhile, the other two candidates in the race, Toronto lawyer Leslyn Lewis and Ontario MP Derek Sloan, were more closely matched.

Lewis raised $447,646 from around 2,570 people and Sloan raised $410,263 from around 2,480.

The Elections Canada data was released just as the candidates were preparing to dust off their fundraising plans as the race to replace Andrew Scheer officially resumed.

Contest organizers have now set Aug. 21 as the date to have all the ballots back from party members, who must be signed up by May 15 to be eligible to vote.

Leadership organizing committee co-chair Dan Nowlan said no firm date has been set yet to reveal the winner but he expects it will be a matter of days, not weeks, after the Aug. 21 deadline.

“The majority view on the committee is to have a permanent leader in place as quickly as possible,” Nowlan said.

One thing is near certain, he said: the big reveal of the winner won’t be in a convention centre packed with hundreds of eager party members, as distancing restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 are likely to still be in play.

The party was going to name the new leader on June 27 at a convention in Toronto, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced a delay.

Bans on mass gatherings were one problem, but other issues included how to organize the counting of ballots in person in a way that respected health guidelines, potential backlogs in the mail — the party’s constitution requires a mail-in ballot — and how to ensure, given both those things, there was enough time for all the other logistics required to run the vote.

Those challenges remain, Nowlan said, but the Aug. 21 deadline gives the party enough time to figure it all out, especially as some jurisdictions begin to ease up on their restrictions.

The biggest change for candidates following the Wednesday-night decision on a new date was the ability to resume fundraising.

They’d also been asked to refrain from contacting members, but all four held virtual town halls, made calls and continued to send out letters, post videos and roll out policy ideas.

COVID-19 has been the dominant theme for most of their communications, with candidates both putting forward some ideas for how the country could respond and also attacking the current government’s response.

Sloan, an Ontario MP, has drawn the lion’s share of attention in recent days for comments he made about the country’s chief public health officer, and a subsequent demand from the various MPs he hopes to lead that he apologize.

Though he issued a statement trying to walk back the idea he was challenging Dr. Theresa Tam’s loyalty — a criticism often taken as a racist slur — he could still face further censure from MPs or even the race organizers, who do have the ability to fine him if a case is made he broke any campaign rules.

Sloan, MacKay and Lewis all also made contact with supporters Thursday, to highlight out the race was back on.

MacKay was also scheduled to have a town-hall type meeting with supporters Thursday night, billed as a “special address.”

In an email to supporters Thursday, MacKay also makes reference to getting back on the road to meet supporters in person.

Nowlan said the race organizing committee has not banned candidates from doing so, but trusts they’ll comply with local health authorities’ restrictions on gatherings.

The party is also exploring how to hold virtual debates.

Overall, the Conservatives maintained their long-held position as fundraising champions in the first part of 2020. The party raised just under $1 million more than the governing Liberals, who pulled in nearly $2.9 million in the first three months of the year from 27,224 donors.

The New Democrats raised almost $964,000 from 12,060 donors, while the Greens raised almost $577,000 from 8,215 contributors. The Bloc Quebecois pulled in just over $184,000 from 1,519 donors.