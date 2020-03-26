Conservative Party leadership race suspended, committee cites COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The Conservative Party has officially suspended its leadership race in the face of the ongoing crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The party’s leadership election organizing committee made the decision in a meeting Thursday night, following days of pressure to adjust the campaign schedule.

With all non-essential businesses closed in Ontario and Quebec — including their headquarters — the committee said it “now finds that it is no longer possible to meet the deadlines necessary to process memberships and donations, or print, process and count ballots in time for a June 27 announcement.”

With all non-essential businesses now closed in ON and QC including our HQ, LEOC now finds that it is no longer possible to meet the deadlines necessary to process memberships and donations, or print, process and count ballots in time for a June 27 announcement. — Conservative Party (@CPC_HQ) March 27, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The committee says it will continue to “monitor developments and meet regularly to discuss options.”

5:27 Conservatives need a new vision: Husny Conservatives need a new vision: Husny

It has set May 1 as a date for a “fulsome re-evaluation of the dates and time needed to complete the race under the obligations of the constitution.”

The previously scheduled debates on April 17 and April 23, as well as the leadership event on June 27 are all cancelled. LEOC will determine new dates after May 1. Additionally, the membership deadline will be moved to May 15. — Conservative Party (@CPC_HQ) March 27, 2020

Debates scheduled for April 17 and April 23 are now cancelled, along with the leadership event on June 27. The committee says it will decide on new dates after May 1.

The membership deadline will also be moved to May 15, the committee said in a series of tweets Thursday night.

Story continues below advertisement

“The committee thanks everyone for their patience during this time, as a decision such as this requires many considerations,” the committee said.

Earlier the same day, one candidate — former cabinet minister and longtime MP Peter MacKay — had been urging the party to not delay the leadership vote.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“This is not a time to show weakness and push the pause button on our democratic process. The leadership race must continue,” he had tweeted.

This is not a time to show weakness and push the pause button on our democratic process. The leadership race must continue. pic.twitter.com/PywaYqVVez — Peter MacKay (@PeterMacKay) March 26, 2020

Several candidates had recently called for the leadership race to be delayed, as the coronavirus pandemic spread in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Marilyn Gladu, Rudy Husny and Rick Peterson had previously called on the party multiple times to extend the deadlines or postpone the contest, saying it was inappropriate for them to be campaigning at a time of crisis.

2:54 Peter MacKay officially launches bid for CPC leadership Peter MacKay officially launches bid for CPC leadership

— With files by The Canadian Press