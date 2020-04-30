West Kelowna man arrested following alleged residential break and enter

Send this page to someone via email

A West Kelowna man is facing potential charges following an alleged residential break-in this week, say local police.

According to the RCMP, officers were called to the 2800 block of Lower Glenrosa Road just after 12 a.m., on April 28.

There, police say residents of a house heard a voice, then discovered an unknown man inside the home.

Police say the man fled after being confronted, but was located a short distance away and was arrested. No one was injured in the incident.

West Kelowna RCMP added that the 34-year-old suspect was released on numerous, strict conditions, and that the matter has been referred to the BC Prosecution Service regarding possible charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

2:05 Commercial break-and-enters spike in Vancouver during COVID-19 crisis Commercial break-and-enters spike in Vancouver during COVID-19 crisis