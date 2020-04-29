Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with break-and-enter at Water Street apartment: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 29, 2020 9:56 am
peterborough-police2
Peterborough police have charged a man following a reported break-in. Global News File

A Peterborough, Ont., man has been arrested and charged following a reported break-in at a Water Street apartment on Tuesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5:20 p.m., officers were called regarding an unknown man who had allegedly entered a Water Street apartment through an unlocked door. The residents were home at the time, police said.

Through an investigation, police say a suspect was identified and later found in the area of Charlotte and Simcoe streets.

Brandon Wayne McConnell, 25, of no fixed address in Peterborough, was arrested and charged with break-and-enter and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough later Wednesday, police said.

