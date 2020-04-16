Vehicle smashes into store in apparent break and enter: Brantford police

Send this page to someone via email

Brantford Police are investigating after a vehicle smashed into the front entrance of a store in the city in what investigators are calling an apparent break and enter.

Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call just after midnight Thursday morning and determined the Urban Tactical store on Zatonski Avenue had been broken into.

Police say the suspects were inside the store for only a brief period of time before they took off in a four-door sedan.

Investigators say they do not believe that any firearms or other property was stolen.

Police believe the suspects were involved in other crimes overnight in other jurisdictions.

Urban Tactical also has a location in Winnipeg and offers items such as body armour, knives and boots, and operates an indoor shooting range.

