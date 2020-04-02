Menu

Crime

Man accused of double murder in Brantford briefly escapes Thunder Bay jail: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 2, 2020 12:04 pm
Updated April 2, 2020 4:40 pm
22 year old Kareem Zedan of Pickering, charged in the murder of a Brantford couple in 2019, escaped from Thunder Bay District Jail, according to police.
22 year old Kareem Zedan of Pickering, charged in the murder of a Brantford couple in 2019, escaped from Thunder Bay District Jail, according to police. Thunder Bay Police Service

Police in Thunder Bay say a man charged with the murder of a married couple inside their Brantford, Ont., home last summer escaped from jail briefly on Wednesday night.

Thunder Bay Police Service say 22-year-old Kareem Zedan “escaped lawful custody” from the city’s district jail, however, he was arrested without incident on Thursday afternoon after investigators located him at an address in the intercity area just after 2 p.m.

READ MORE: Pickering man charged with first-degree murder in fatal shooting of Brantford couple

Zedan was supposed to appear via video link in a Brantford courtroom on Thursday, but police say he will now make his court appearance on Friday.

New charges are pending.

Police found Larry Reynolds, 64, and Lynn VanEvery, 62, suffering from gunshot wounds inside their Brantford, Ont., home on Park Road South on July 18, 2019. Despite life-saving attempts from emergency responders, they were both pronounced dead on scene.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Man, woman killed in shooting in Brantford: police

Others were inside the home at the time, although police did not say how many people or how they were related to the victims.

Police also said the shooting was targeted, although they did not say whether they had established a motive.

On March 24, Ontario Provincial Police arrested Zedan in Thunder Bay in connection with the murders.

–With files from Lisa Polewski and Don Mitchell

© 2020 The Canadian Press
