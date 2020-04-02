Man accused of double murder in Brantford briefly escapes Thunder Bay jail: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Thunder Bay say a man charged with the murder of a married couple inside their Brantford, Ont., home last summer escaped from jail briefly on Wednesday night.

Thunder Bay Police Service say 22-year-old Kareem Zedan “escaped lawful custody” from the city’s district jail, however, he was arrested without incident on Thursday afternoon after investigators located him at an address in the intercity area just after 2 p.m.

Zedan was supposed to appear via video link in a Brantford courtroom on Thursday, but police say he will now make his court appearance on Friday.

New charges are pending.

Police found Larry Reynolds, 64, and Lynn VanEvery, 62, suffering from gunshot wounds inside their Brantford, Ont., home on Park Road South on July 18, 2019. Despite life-saving attempts from emergency responders, they were both pronounced dead on scene.

Others were inside the home at the time, although police did not say how many people or how they were related to the victims.

Police also said the shooting was targeted, although they did not say whether they had established a motive.

On March 24, Ontario Provincial Police arrested Zedan in Thunder Bay in connection with the murders.

–With files from Lisa Polewski and Don Mitchell