Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Durham focusing efforts on recovery post-pandemic

By Brittany Rosen Global News
Posted April 30, 2020 5:42 pm
Durham focuses efforts on economic recovery
With the pandemic into its seventh week, the region is now focusing its attention on the recovery process. Brittany Rosen reports.

With the coronavirus pandemic into its seventh week, Ontario’s Durham region is now focusing its attention on the recovery process.

The first priority, according to Regional Chair and CEO John Henry, is to get as many residents as possible back to work.

“Developments, site plans, all of this work is still ongoing so when we come out of this, we’re able to put all that work to great effort and get it out to the people who are doing the work and put a lot of people back to work really quickly,” Henry said.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ontario government releases guidelines for businesses to reopen safely

The region predicts that by the end of May, the economic impact of the pandemic could be between $15 and $20 million. 

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Henry says even after the economy begins to reopen, it will take a while before life goes back to what it once was.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s going to be costs attached to this event,” Henry said.

“As long as we can get the work out the door, we can kick-start this economy.”

Tweet This

For small local businesses like The Beauty Room in Oshawa, the pandemic has taken a significant financial toll.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Toronto reveals plans for city’s ‘recovery’ phase of COVID-19 pandemic

“It’s all we can do at this time — try to stay positive,” said co-owner Danielle Forbes.

“We’re all in this together. No business was prepared for something like this.”

Coronavirus around the world: April 30, 2020
Coronavirus around the world: April 30, 2020

Less than a year after opening, the company was forced to temporarily close its doors due to the virus outbreak.

Forbes says the business has lost close to 80 per cent of its revenue since the start of the pandemic.

“A lot of our income is through clients coming into the shop.”

The Beauty Room offers customers personal medical aesthetics, nails and waxing services. Fortunately, the store has been able to stay in business because of online sales.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ontario releases gradual reopening plan, though no dates provided

The province has set out a phased plan for reopening the economy but has not yet announced dates.

Story continues below advertisement

The premier has said he won’t do so until the number of cases decreases over multiple weeks.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19newsOshawadurham regionWhitbyAjaxPickeringDurhambowmanvilleclaringtonUxbridgeScugogport perryCourticeOronoReopenreopening the economyDurham Businesspost-pandemic
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.