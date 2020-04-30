Moose Jaw producer creates music video highlighting importance of staying connected during pandemic

A Moose Jaw music producer has teamed up with front-line workers and other members of the community for a unique project after the coronavirus pandemic forced his recording studio to shut down.

On Thursday Jared Robinson, owner of Nebulus Entertainment, released a music video bringing to light some of the challenges people are facing during this time and highlighting the importance of staying connected during a time of self-isolation and physical distancing.

The video shows moments of both struggle and connection for health-care workers and families, as well as people’s efforts to provide support and bring joy to each other while remaining physically apart.

He said the project was an opportunity to stay creative, but also to show support to those who are struggling.

“It was a little tricky to put together, but after all the other work I was doing was at a standstill, this was an important message and something I could work on to make sure people had this feeling that we are in this together,” Robinson said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was about doing something I thought would speak to the human spirit.”

READ MORE: Moose Jaw producer highlights struggles of mental health with commercials

Robinson began connecting with people he had worked with in the past, trying to figure out ways to create the video while practising proper safety measures.

“I was wearing masks the whole time, I had a cinema camera attached to a long piece of gimbal. It’s so different than the way I would normally do it – having to shoot with lenses I wouldn’t normally use just so I can get closer to the subject,” Robinson said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“It was challenging, but rewarding nonetheless.”

The emotional and heartfelt video features the joys and struggles of families and front-line workers as they adjust to a new normal during this time of uncertainty.

After the video was released, Robinson said it is resonating with a lot of people, including the city of Moose Jaw.

“One of the most important messages we can hear in times of stress is ‘You’re not alone’ and this video does a wonderful job of telling our community’s story during COVID-19,” Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie said.

“We thank our front-line workers for providing essential services, and we thank our residents for their vigilance in following the safety restrictions. The only way we’ll get through this pandemic is if we all work together.”

Story continues below advertisement

Robinson said the video gave him a new perspective as he saw the toll of the pandemic through the eyes of front-line workers and paramedics.

“These people are working hard, 24 hours a day, to make sure everybody is safe. It was a blessing for me to get it out there and actually get in the ambulance with them,” Robinson said.

“Of course, I don’t know what all happens behind the lines, so for me to get a little lesson in that…it was really rewarding.”

1:41 Moose Jaw producer highlights struggles of mental health with commercials Moose Jaw producer highlights struggles of mental health with commercials